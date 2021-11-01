HC relief to IAF officer in job scam

Promising employment, accused cheated people of ₹2.7 crore

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer who was caught running a recruitment scam for employment in the IAF and the Indian Railways.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the chargesheet has already been filed in the case and a co-accused, with similar charges against him, is also on bail.

The HC also took into account that the accused, Corporal Chakravir Chaudhari, has been in judicial custody since January 8.

Mr. Chaudhari along with a civilian, Than Singh, was found to have duped a large number of people by promising them jobs and swindling ₹2.7 crore from them.

As per the status report, during the course of investigation, statements of 18 victims were recorded.

The victims said that the duo had collected originals as well as photocopies of their educational certificates and also taken ₹2.7 crore from them. The two accused, then, issued forged/fake call letters and joining letters to the victims.

The public prosecutor said that the allegations against the accused are grave and serious in nature. The prosecutor said three mobile devices of Mr. Chaudhari were seized during investigation and from the seized devices, many incriminating chat, audio and photos regarding money transaction among the victims and accused persons were found.

The court, however, said, “No receipt has been brought on record by the prosecution to show that the alleged transaction of ₹2.7 crore from several aspiring candidates were made by the petitioner [Mr. Chaudhari]...”

“Rather it is mentioned in the status report that all the transactions were in the form of cash without any receipt which is a matter of trial and cannot be looked into at this stage,” the HC said.

It also directed Mr. Chaudhari not to leave the country without the trial court’s permission and not tamper with the evidence or threaten the witnesses.

“It is made clear that in case these conditions are violated, the prosecution is at liberty to move an application for revocation of the grant of bail to the present petitioner,” the court said.