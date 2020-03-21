HC relief for VHP leader

new delhi

21 March 2020 01:25 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of an FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving a hate speech during a rally in the city last year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna also directed the police to file a status report on Mr. Kumar’s plea challenging the trial court’s February 18 order for registration of an FIR against him. The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on May 12.

The trial court order came on complaint filed by social activist Harsh Mander. It had ordered lodging of FIR against Mr. Kumar for inciting violence against members of the Muslim community in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan.

Advertising

Advertising

In his petition, Mr. Kumar said that the complaint filed by Mr. Mander revolved around a speech made by a swami from Kashi on July 9, 2019, following an incident of vandalisation at Lal Kuan in Hauz Qazi.

Mr. Kumar’s plea argued that complainant Mr. Mander does not allege that he made any speech in the rally. The plea also argued that the complainant does not allege that Mr. Kumar had any role in the organisation of the rally.