HC relief for DU PhD student

The city High Court has quashed a decision of the Delhi University (DU) refusing to allow a PhD student to submit his thesis for taking an ad hoc job as an assistant professor in a college during his residency period.

Deepak Kumar Gupta, a PhD scholar working with the Department of Philosophy in DU, had moved the HC challenging the cancellation of his PhD admission.

He had joined his PhD course in 2012. A year later, he was appointed as an ad-hoc assistant professor in Lakshmibai College for a period of four months.

Mr. Gupta told the HC that permission was granted by his supervisor and the Departmental Research Committee (DRC) of the Department of Philosophy for the ad-hoc job. He said intimation was also sent to the Board of Research Studies (BRS) for their approval.

In February 2015, he submitted his pre-PhD thesis to his supervisor. On the same day, he approached the university for submission of his thesis and was denied.

Mr. Gupta claimed that no prior notice or a show cause was issued to him before issuing the cancellation order.

The university administration told the HC that the PhD scholar had violated the norms of the university by taking up an ad hoc job prior to completion of his two-years residency period.

The HC, however, refused to accept this and stated: “Where a candidate has obtained permission of the supervisor and the DRC and reported the matter to the BRS, he can take on ad hoc employment”.

“The petitioner is permitted to submit his PhD thesis,” added Justice Kaur.