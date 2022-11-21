HC rejects West Bengal govt.’s petition against inter-cadre transfer of IAS officer

November 21, 2022 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

IAS officer had sought transfer out of West Bengal after his marriage to IPS officer of Bihar cadre

Soibam Rocky Singh

A view of the Delhi High Court.

:

The Delhi High Court has come to the aid of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, who wished to be transferred to the State of Bihar on account of his marriage to an India Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre.

A Bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Tushar Rao Gedela rejected the West Bengal government’s plea challenging the decision of a Central Administrative Tribunal ordering it to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) to the IAS officer.

This is the third time in the past two years when the High Court has passed similar directions to the West Bengal government to relieve officers of the State cadre to enable them to join their respective spouse working as officers in other State cadres.

In the present case, the IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre got married in 2020 to an IPS officer of the Bihar cadre. He made an application in June 2021 to the West Bengal government requesting for an inter-cadre transfer from West Bengal to Bihar on the ground of marriage.

Subsequently, the Central government sought no objection from West Bengal and also Bihar government to the request of the officer.

The Bihar government conveyed its consent to the application in June 2021, however, the West Bengal government rejected the request of the officer.

The West Bengal government argued before the tribunal that the request for inter-cadre transfer has not been acceded to due to shortage of IAS officers in the State.

