HC rejects Tahir Hussain’s plea against framing of money laundering charges

November 25, 2022 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed former AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s plea challenging the framing of money laundering charges against him in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots by a trial court here.

Justice Anu Malhotra said there is “no infirmity” in the order of the trial court’s November 3 order, which held Mr. Hussain prima facie guilty of the alleged commission of the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mr. Hussain had, in his plea, argued that no property or proceeds of crime were seized from him to justify the framing of charges under the anti money laundering law.

The Delhi police have registered three FIRs against Mr. Hussain in connection with the 2020 riots. Based on the FIRs, the Enforcement Directorate had registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) on March 9, 2020.

Criminal conspiracy

As per the ED, which is probing the money laundering case against Mr. Hussain, the former AAP leader was the “main conspirator” in the criminal conspiracy to fraudulently siphon off money from the accounts of certain companies

.The ED said that under Mr. Hussain’s instructions, funds were transferred from companies owned or controlled by him to the accounts of fictitious/ bogus entities created by entry operators.

“Bogus invoices were created to cover the money trail. Tahir Hussain actively funded anti-CAA protests and riots, and was in touch with protestors and rioters,” the ED added.

“The conspiracy to fraudulently withdraw money through malafide transactions with bogus entry operators on the strength of fake bills was thus part of the larger conspiracy to fund and organise the riots in Delhi which led to the loss of lives of many people,” the agency told the High Court.

The ED further said that the total proceeds of the crime, estimated till the date of ECIR, amounted to ₹5.24 crore of which transactions worth ₹1.59 crore have been investigated.

GST violation

Mr. Hussain argued that he could at most be accused of GST (Goods and Services Tax) violation but that the same would not amount to the commission of any scheduled offence under the PMLA

.The High Court, however, refused to accept his contention. It said, “the alleged commission of a conspiracy even for the purpose of GST violation in order to avail cash… for use of the said proceeds i.e. the commission of the crime to commit riots in north-east Delhi, falls prima facie within the ambit of commission of a scheduled offence”.