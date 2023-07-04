HC rejects Sisodia’s bail plea; ‘charges against him very serious’

July 04, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy, noting that the allegations against him are “very serious in nature”.

“In view of the peculiar facts, this matter has to be visited with a different approach, as a deep-rooted conspiracy involving huge loss of public funds has been alleged,” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Justice Sharma said the former Deputy CM has not been able to pass the “triple test” for bail under the anti-money laundering law, in which the court has to see whether an accused is likely to flee from justice, tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

More bail pleas rejected

The court also rejected the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26 for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, following several rounds of questioning. He was later arrested in connection with the ED’s case on March 9.

On March 31, a trial court here had dismissed the senior AAP leader’s bail plea, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-100 crore.

“There are witnesses on record to show that certain outsiders were actively participating from the stage of drafting and formulation of the policy,” the High Court said in the 56-page judgment.

