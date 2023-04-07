HC rejects Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case 

April 07, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that Mr. Jain is “an influential person and has the potential to tamper with the evidence”.

Mr. Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a disproportionate assets FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017.

The court remarked that there were “broad probabilities” to indicate that the companies allegedly associated with Mr. Jain are controlled and managed by him.

“Generally, in cases of criminal conspiracy, which are hatched in secrecy and executed in the dark, it is a herculean task to find direct evidence,” the Judge said.

“This is a case where the money has been round-tripped through shell companies. As submitted, it is not disputed that ₹4.81 crore was received in four companies — M/s Akinchan Developers Pvt.Ltd., M/s Prayas Infosolution Pvt. Ltd., M/s Mangalayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd. and M/s J.J.Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd.,” the court noted.

“The shareholding patterns of M/s Akinchan Developers Pvt.Ltd., M/s.Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd. and M/s J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd. shows that the petitioner Satyendar Kumar Jain or his family control these companies directly or indirectly,” the High Court said.

The Judge also “outrightly” rejected Mr. Jain’s contention that he was not found in physical possession of any property, saying that “for the offence of money laundering, physical possession of proceeds of crime is not necessary”.

The court also took account of the statement by the witnesses who said Mr. Jain was “the conceptualiser, initiator, fund provider and supervisor of the entire operation”.

Mr. Jain had earlier submitted that he had fully cooperated in the investigation and there was no requirement to continue his incarceration after the chargesheet was filed.