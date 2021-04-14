HC rejects plea to relax age criterion for vaccine

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking direction to the Centre and the city government to relax the age criterion for COVID-19 vaccination and to allow more private sector participation in the drive.

An HC Bench said the plea appeared to be filed for publicity rather than doing any good to the society. It also said: “Does not have the wherewithal to deal with such matters which require empirical data...” The Bench said since the petitioner, a final-year law staudent is withdrawing the plea and has understood the consequences and in future will not indulge in such litigation, it was refraining from imposing costs.

The petitioner, Mrigank Mishra, had sought direction to the authorities to formulate a policy to provide the benefits of vaccination drive to senior citizens, differently abled persons and poor sections of the society by initiating door-to-door vaccination services in the Capital.