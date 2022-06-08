HC rejects plea seeking contacts of raid team in drugs case

‘Revealing numbers may cause prejudice to the security of officers and expose identity of secret informers’

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea seeking to reveal contact numbers of Delhi police officers who conducted a raid and arrested three persons in a drugs case. It said the raiding party belongs to a specialised investigating agency that carries probe in the matter of national interest, terrorism and drug peddling.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said, “It would not be in the interest of the functioning of the investigating agency to preserve the call details record (CDR) of mobile phones of the raiding party as it may cause prejudice to the personal safety/security of police officers as well as may expose the identity of the secret informers”.

The High Court order came on a plea by Krishan Pawdia, an accused in the case, seeking direction to the investigating agency for supplying contact numbers of the members of the raiding party and the location chart of their mobiles in the drugs case lodged at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

According to the prosecution, a police officer received a tip-off on October 8, 2021, that three persons would be coming from Odisha in a truck carrying banned contraband and ganja for delivering it to a person near Najafgarh.

Thereafter, a raiding party comprising several police officers was formed and three persons, including Mr. Pawdia, were caught. An FIR was lodged under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

‘Case is concocted’

Mr. Pawdia’s counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated in the present case by the investigating agency and was not arrested in the manner as alleged in the FIR. The entire prosecution case is planted and concocted, the counsel said.

The counsel said the three accused were apprehended by the raiding party at the toll plaza, National Highway at Pilakhua in Hapur in a dramatic manner. For a fair investigation, it is required to preserve the location chart of the raiding party along with the location chart and the contact numbers of the accused persons, the counsel said.

The High Court, however, said, “The investigation is already completed. After considering all facts, the relief as prayed for cannot be granted and the petition is dismissed”.