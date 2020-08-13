HC rejects plea on masks, sanitisers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking directions to the Centre to include masks and hand sanitisers in the list of essential commodities during COVID-19 pandemic.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also declined the plea to reduce the GST applicable on mask and hand sanitisers, noting these were “conscious policy decisions”. “Which items are to be included under the Essential Commodities Act is a policy decision. This court will be extremely slow in interfering with a policy decision of the Government of India,” it said.
“Inclusion of essential commodities under the Act is a complex decision based on a variety of factors like availability and pricing. If in the opinion of the government, masks and hand sanitisers are easily available, then there is no need to regulate supply of such commodities,” it added.
The Bench also noted that the petition did not show that the masks and hand sanitisers are not easily available or are being sold at exorbitant prices by traders for them to be included in the list of essential commodities.
The High Court also said that the petitioner “merely” feeling that GST rate is excessive cannot be a reason for reducing it.
The High Court’s decision came on a petition by one Gaurav Yadav who had said that the Centre on March 2020 issued a notification to include masks and hand sanitisers in the list of essential commodities.
The plea said that it was in effect only till June 30. The petition added that there was an apprehension that traders might increase the prices of these two items.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath