HC rejects plea on ballot option in polls

New Delhi

09 December 2020 00:33 IST

Plea contended for providing option of “least undeserving candidate” in EVMs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking the Centre and Election Commission to provide a ballot option to the public to vote for the “least undeserving candidate” in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, said that the voters have the option of expressing dissatisfaction with regard to candidates fielded in an election by opting for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

‘Mental perspective’

The High Court also said that by voting for a particular candidate, the voters have expressed their dissatisfaction for the other candidates. Hence, there was no need for “reflection of the mental perspective” of a voter while casting their vote, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court remark came while hearing plea by Akshay Yadavrao Bajad, an Ayurvedic doctor, presently working as a medical officer in an insurance company, who contended that providing the option of “least undeserving candidate” in EVMs would compel political parties to nominate candidates with good moral character and integrity.

The plea said that though Mr. Bajad had made a representation in December last year to the Centre on this aspect and it was forwarded to the poll panel, nothing has been done till now.

The High Court declined to pass any orders on the plea and suggested that Mr. Bajad pursue his representations with the poll panel instead.