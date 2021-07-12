HC rejects plea of overweight candidate in IAF recruitment

New Delhi

12 July 2021 00:53 IST

Court says it cannot dilute the rule by permitting its violation

The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea of an overweight candidate seeking recruitment as airman in the Indian Air Force (IAF), noting that he could end up being a liability for the force rather than being of any help in the defence of the country.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Amit Bansal remarked once there is a rule specifying the weight for the particular height, it “has to be abided by and a slight variation even therein cannot be tolerated”.

“The court cannot dilute the said rule by permitting violation of the rule, in the name of being miniscule. To direct such a person to be recruited, would amount to burdening the respondents — Indian Air Force — with an overweight airman who would be unfit to do the duties required from him and would end up being a liability for the respondents rather than being of any help in the defence of the country,” the Bench remarked.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court’s direction came on a plea by one Shivam Kumar, who had applied for recruitment as airman in IAF. During the medical examination conducted as part of the recruitment process, he was found medically unfit on the ground of being overweight by 2 kg.

Easily manageable

Mr. Kumar challenged the finding of medical unfitness and sought a direction to IAF to conduct re-examination of his medical fitness. In the alternative, he sought a direction for his appointment as an airman on the basis of the medical certificate of fitness issued by a private hospital.

Mr. Kumar argued he was overweight by 2 kg only, “which is nothing and which is easily manageable”.

The High Court, however, denied his plea saying: “It may also be noted that the petitioner, well before participating in the recruitment process ought to have known the weight requirement and if was unable to bring his weight down to the required limits, it stands proved that the petitioner has weight gain problems and is not fit to be an airman.”