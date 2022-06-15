HC rejects plea of graft accused against call interception

Law prioritises public interest over individual interest, says court

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition by a suspect in a corruption case, who was seeking to quash an order permitting the interception of his phone calls by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). While rejecting the plea, the court observed that the law of the land weighs “in the favour of public interest over individual interest”.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh stated that the interception order passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the interception carried out subsequently were fair, reasonable and in accordance with the law.

The accused, Santosh Kumar, had argued that the January 2018 interception order was passed mechanically without application of mind to the facts and circumstances of the case. In his petition, Mr. Kumar had claimed that no details were provided for the tapping of his telephonic conversations.

Mr. Kumar contended that the order was violative of his right to privacy. He urged the High Court to pass an order directing the destruction of the recording so obtained and not to use the same for any purpose.

The High Court, however, rejected his plea stating, “The law of the land weighs in the favour of public interest over individual interest. In this instant matter as well, the conflict of interest seems to be between the interest of the public and the individual before this court”.

“The facts of the case, as narrated by CBI, make it apparent that the present matter pertains to corruption, which endangers public safety since economic crimes ultimately affect the economic stability and safety of the country and its citizens,” the High Court remarked.

The court also observed that the disclosure of elaborate reasons for such interception orders would be against the requirements of procedural fairness concerning the protection of the source of information.