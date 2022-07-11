HC rejects plea for contempt action against authorities for demolition of slums

The slum clusters were not notified by the DUSIB: Bench

The slum clusters were not notified by the DUSIB: Bench

The Delhi High Court has rejected pleas to initiate contempt action against the government and local civic authorities for demolishing the jhuggis (slums) of the slum dwellers in and around Sarojini Nagar and adjoining Netaji Nagar here for an ongoing redevelopment project.

Justice Subromonium Prasad noted that the jhuggis in Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar do not find mention in the list of Jhuggi basti/ clusters notified by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for rehabilitation.

The High Court’s order came on a contempt petition filed by Sarojni Nagar Jhuggi Jhopri Vikas Samiti and Netaji Nagar Jhuggi Jhopri Vikas Samiti. The petitioners said the inhabitants of the jhuggis are men, women and children who have been residing in and around Sarojni Nagar and Netaji Nagar Government Housing Complex for decades and are working as domestic help, washermen, ironers, drivers, etc.

The slum dwellers invoked the decision of the High Court in the Ajay Maken case to argue that before demolition, the agencies did not determine if the dwellers are eligible for rehabilitation in terms of the extant law and policy.

The High Court, however, rejected this argument noting that the Ajay Maken judgment dealt with a slum cluster that had been notified by the DUSIB.

“Admittedly, the cluster in question is not a notified cluster. In view of the above, it cannot be said that the action of the respondents in demolishing the clusters is violative of the orders of this Court in Ajay Maken (case),” the Bench said.

Legal mandate

In 2015, the Delhi Slum Rehabilitation & Relocation Policy was framed, under which the DUSIB was to be the nodal agency for rehabilitation and relocation of jhuggi jhopri (JJ) basti dwellers for the lands belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Government and its departments/agencies.

In case of JJ Colonies existing on lands belonging to the Central government, Railways, DDA, Land and Development (L&D) Office, the Delhi Cantonment Board, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) etc., the respective agency had to either carry out the relocation/rehabilitation themselves as per the policy of the Delhi government or could entrust the job to the DUSIB.

Under the policy, JJ clusters which came up before January 01, 2006, would not be removed without providing alternate housing and the slums that came up in such JJ clusters before January 01, 2015, would not be demolished without providing alternate housing.

The policy also laid down that the Delhi government shall ensure that no new jhuggi comes up after January 01, 2015, and that if any jhuggi were to come up after this date, it should be removed without providing any alternate housing. Subsequently, a survey was conducted and the DUSIB prepared a list of notified JJ Clusters.