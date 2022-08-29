HC rejects plea against withdrawal of DTC buses from schools

School students hanging on to a DTC bus. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition seeking to direct the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to reconsider its decision to withdraw bus services to private schools in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad took note of the fact that due to the spurt in the population of Delhi, DTC is unable to manage the situation and is not in a position to lease its buses to schools.

Last year, the DTC had asked schools to look for alternative arrangements, saying it was unable to press public buses into additional services due to a decline in its fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reasons given in the counter affidavit filed by the DTC are that the buses from schools have been withdrawn because the DTC is finding it difficult to cater to the needs of the population which is increasing by leaps and bounds and to save the public at large from the hardships and difficulties that are caused to them due to non-availability of buses,” the High Court said in its August 3 order.

“This court is also of the view that the schools from which the buses have been withdrawn are capable of making alternate arrangements,” the High Court said, adding that nearly 70 schools which had entered into an agreement with DTC for bus services are primarily private schools.

“There appears to be some merit in the stand of taken by the DTC that withdrawal of buses is primarily from affluent schools which are otherwise capable of making alternate arrangements, like engaging private buses for the purpose of transporting students to and fro,” the High Court added.

Additionally, the court said it was “always open to the DTC to review its decision as and when it feels that there are enough buses with it to be given to schools for the purpose of carrying children from their residences to schools and vice versa”.

The High Court’s decision came on a petition filed by social activist Baba Alexander, through advocate Robin Raju, stating that the decision to withdraw DTC bus services to schools would have adverse effects on not only the students and their parents but on every Delhiite, as it impinges on the right to a clean environment.

The petition added that from the perspective of their safety, the decision was causing anxiety among the students. It added that the withdrawal of the DTC’s buses will increase the financial hardship of parents as they would have to pay more in transportation charges.

The DTC, in response, stated that buses are given to schools on the basis of lease agreements entered into between the DTC and the schools. The DTC further stated that in view of the current position, the provision of diverting DTC buses to act as school buses is causing hardship to the public at large as it affects normal bus service for about four hours a day.