HC rejects plea against Jamia VC Najma Akhtar’s appointment

The petition by M. Ehtesham-ul-Haque, an alumnus of Faculty of Law, JMI, had alleged that Ms. Akhtar’s appointment was invalid as there was a violation of regulations issued by the University Grants Commission and the JMI Act

May 19, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea challenging the appointment of Jamia Millia Islamia’s current Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh dismissed an appeal challenging the March 5, 2021 order of the High Court that had junked a petition challenging the decision to appoint Ms. Akhtar as JMI Vice-Chancellor.

The petition by M. Ehtesham-ul-Haque, an alumnus of Faculty of Law, JMI, had alleged that Ms. Akhtar’s appointment was invalid for the reasons that there was a violation of regulations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the JMI Act.

He had challenged the 2021 court order that rejected his petition against the JMI VC’s appointment saying there was no merit in it.

The petitioner had alleged that Ms. Akhtar’s appointment was invalid for the reasons that the search committee was constituted illegally and that she had been denied Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) clearance initially.

The denial of clearance was revoked after the Ministry of Education’s intervention, the petition alleged.

His plea had earlier claimed that the entire process culminating in the appointment of Ms. Akhtar was a colourable exercise of power and in flagrant violation and total non-compliance with the statutory provisions of the JMI Act.

