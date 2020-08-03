HC rejects plea against IP University reserving seats for its own students

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea against Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) decision to reserve 50% State quota of PG medical seats to MBBS graduates from its own colleges.
The High Court said GGSIPU is following the decision of the Supreme Court in which it has approved ‘institutional reservation’ up to 50% of the postgraduate seats.
Several MBBS graduates and students from Jamia Hamdard University had challenged GGSIPU’s policy of allocating the entire 50% State quota of postgraduate medical college seats to MBBS graduates from colleges affiliated only to itself by way of ‘Institutional Preference’.
‘Institutional Preference’
The petition had sought direction to the university to amend its admissions guidelines for academic year 2020-21 without reserving entire 50% State quota only for graduates of colleges affiliated to itself by way of ‘Institutional Preference’, as was done in previous academic years and to allow Hamdard institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR) MBBS graduates in the statewise merit list.
The plea raised the question whether ‘Institutional Preference’, namely the right of an institution offering postgraduate courses to reserve such seats for undergraduate students from colleges affiliated to itself, can be permitted to be exercised while deciding the manner of allocation of 50% of State quota.
The High Court noted that in view of the legal position, this is clearly permissible.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath