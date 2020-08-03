HC rejects plea against IP University reserving seats for its own students

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea against Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) decision to reserve 50% State quota of PG medical seats to MBBS graduates from its own colleges.

The High Court said GGSIPU is following the decision of the Supreme Court in which it has approved ‘institutional reservation’ up to 50% of the postgraduate seats.

Several MBBS graduates and students from Jamia Hamdard University had challenged GGSIPU’s policy of allocating the entire 50% State quota of postgraduate medical college seats to MBBS graduates from colleges affiliated only to itself by way of ‘Institutional Preference’.

‘Institutional Preference’

The petition had sought direction to the university to amend its admissions guidelines for academic year 2020-21 without reserving entire 50% State quota only for graduates of colleges affiliated to itself by way of ‘Institutional Preference’, as was done in previous academic years and to allow Hamdard institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR) MBBS graduates in the statewise merit list.

The plea raised the question whether ‘Institutional Preference’, namely the right of an institution offering postgraduate courses to reserve such seats for undergraduate students from colleges affiliated to itself, can be permitted to be exercised while deciding the manner of allocation of 50% of State quota.

The High Court noted that in view of the legal position, this is clearly permissible.