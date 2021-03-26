HC rejects plea against grooming brand trademark

Petition says word used in trademark is objectionable and uncivilised

The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a petition, which objected to a men’s grooming brand’s proposed trademark reading “not tested on animals only on rascals”.

Justice Prateek Jalan said he did not find anything objectionable in the trademark. The High Court cautioned the petitioner for filing a frivolous petition and wasting the judicial time.

The petitioner sought rejection of trademark application for all products bearing words “not tested on animals only on rascals” under the brand name “Ustraa” on the ground that the word ‘rascal’ was objectionable and uncivilised and it cannot be used to sell, trade or promote a product.

The plea claimed that the punchline was more offensive as it has the trade dress with a turbaned pictograph implying men of a particular community.

After some hearing, counsel for the petitioner sought to withdraw the petition with liberty to take such appropriate proceedings as he may be advised in law.