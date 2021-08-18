HC rejects plea against 100% seating in metro

If every user raise such issues, there would be no end to such petitions: court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea challenging the decision to permit 100% seating in the Delhi Metro and buses plying in the Capital during the pandemic.

The Bench said if every user of public transport or citizen is permitted to raise such issues and challenge the government’s decision, there would be no end to such petitions.

“Today this petitioner is suggesting that metro and buses should run at 50% capacity, tomorrow another person will say no this is too much, make it 30% or 20%. This cannot be permitted,” the court remarked, adding that the decision to fill all seats was a policy decision taken by the competent authorities.

Mr. Tripathi claimed that the government’s decision violated his fundamental right to life since such high seating capacity in Delhi Metro and buses would expose him to dangers of contracting COVID-19. The petitioner said DDMA’s same order permits bars and restaurants to function with 50% seating capacity and the decision to allow 100% seating capacity in public transport is irrational.