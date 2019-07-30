HC rejects petition to regulate education

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a plea to regulate education imparted in madrasas and gurukuls in the country, saying it is akin to vocational or coaching classes and one can always opt-out of it.

“These are like tuition or coaching classes. There are drawing classes also. Then there are so many vocational classes. They are imparting some education. Take it or do not take it,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said.

The court said that governing or regulating such classes within the powers of the Centre. Any policy for regulating such entities has to be framed by the government, and there is no reason for the court to provide any guidance, it added.

“We see no reason to entertain the petition and do not want to give any direction to the government with regard to framing of policy,” the Bench said while dismissing the petition by a Congress MLA from West Bengal.