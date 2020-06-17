HC rejects petition seeking rent waiver

New Delhi

‘Landlords can be dependent on rent’

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking direction to prohibit the eviction of tenants by landlords over non-payment of rent till the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“This petition, filed as a public interest litigation on behalf of the tenant residents in Delhi, is thoroughly misconceived and baseless,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said.

“The general prayer for waiver of rent, cannot be granted by this court while exercising powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India,” it said adding, “The powers/discretion for waiving of such consideration [rent] vests first with the landlords, who are contractually entitled to the same”.

The Bench, further, said that even assuming the petitioner, Gaurav Jain, intends to espouse the cause of the poorer sections of tenants, the direction sought by him cannot be granted in a PIL of this nature. “It ought to be kept in mind that the court cannot do charity at the cost of others. Charity beyond law is an injustice to others,” the court said. It said if the landlord is entitled to receive the rent in accordance with law as per the contractual agreement entered between the parties concerned, then, the court cannot, by a general order waive such amount.

The HC noted that Mr. Jain proceeded on the presumption that tenants alone are suffering from financial hardship, or from the economic consequences of the pandemic and consequent lockdown.

“However, it ought to be kept in mind that even the landlords can be financially dependent on the rent, e.g. when the rented premises is given by a widow or by a retired person having no other means of income and when they are solely dependent on the rent, for their livelihood,” the Bench said.

While dismissing the petition, the court imposed a cost of ₹10,000 on Mr. Jain.