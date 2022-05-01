HC rejects Kathputli Colony resident’s plea to secure additional flat

May 01, 2022 23:19 IST

NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea of a Kathputli Colony resident, who tried to secure an additional flat apart from the one already allotted to his father.

Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked that the petitioner, Sandesh, had approached the authorities with “unclean hands only with a view to secure one additional flat apart from the flat which has been allotted to his father.”

The High Court said both Mr. Sandesh and his father, who are dwellers in the same accommodation would not be entitled to two flats.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had selected Kathputli Colony, which was home to street performers and artisans, for an in-situ redevelopment project.

Mr. Sandesh, in his plea, said he and his family were residing at A-148 Kathputli Colony. He stated that after his marriage in 2011, he shifted to an adjacent dwelling to A-148.

In line with the policy for rehabilitating the dwellers of J.J. Colony, the DDA directed Kathputli colony residents to move to a transit camp at Anand Parbat till the completion of redevelopment work.

In the meantime, Mr. Sandesh made representations to the authority to conduct a survey to verify his demand for the allotment of a flat under the scheme.

After the survey, the Eligibility Determination Committee (EDC) on October 30, 2017, rejected his plea on the grounds that the hutment claimed by him as his residence was not found on the site.

Even though his case was rejected by the EDC, on November 12, 2017, a tripartite agreement was entered into between him, DDA and the agency which had been appointed to construct the flats.

DDA told the High Court that during the survey of the colony it was found that Mr. Sandesh’s parents were living in a one-bedroom dwelling, A-148 and the adjoining dwelling, which he claimed he was living in with his wife since 2011, did not exist on the site.

DDA said only a single-storeyed structure comprising one bedroom and kitchen existed on the site. DDA said Mr. Sandesh deliberately misrepresented facts to gain an additional unit in his name, apart from the unit that was going to be allotted to his parents.

Taking note of the submission, the High Court said the tripartite agreement entered into by Mr. Sandesh, DDA and the agency which was selected for constructing the flats, does not create any right in favour of him for the allotment of a separate flat.