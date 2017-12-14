HC rejects Gambhir plea against bar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s plea seeking to restrain a Delhi-based restro-bar from using his name for its business.

The owner of DAP and Co. runs the two restro-bars — Ghungroo and Hawalat — at Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi. He contended that the tagline ‘By Gautam Gambhir’ is used because his name too is Gautam Gambhir.

The cricketer had contended in his plea that the use of his name made the restaurant-cum-pubs appear to be “deceivingly associated or owned” by him and would therefore, cause “irreparable loss and undue hardship” to him.