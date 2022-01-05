HC rejects Future Group’s plea to quash Amazon arbitration

New Delhi

05 January 2022 01:16 IST

Hearing of termination applications should have taken priority: FCPL advocate

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas moved by Future Group companies seeking to quash the arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon.

The pleas sought a direction to the arbitration tribunal, which is adjudicating on Amazon’s objections against their deal with Reliance, to decide on their termination applications first before continuing with the arbitration proceedings.

Justice Amit Bansal noted that the grievance of the Future Group companies is that in terms of the December 29 and December 30, 2021 orders of the arbitral tribunal, no date has been fixed for a hearing on their termination applications.

“However, the said grievance of the petitioners [Future Group companies] stands redressed by the subsequent email dated January 1, 2022 of the arbitral tribunal in terms of which January 8, 2022, has been fixed for hearing on the termination applications,” the judge said.

The Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL) and Future Retail Limited (FRL) had also contended that the tribunal is continuing with the scheduled hearings from January 5 to 7 in respect of the expert witnesses of the parties, while deferring the hearing on the termination application.

‘Find no merit’

“I do not find merit in this submission. Just because the hearing of the termination applications is scheduled for a date after the hearings of the expert witnesses does not mean that the tribunal is not willing to consider the said applications on merits or is discounting the merits of the said applications,” the High Court said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing for the FCPL, argued that the hearing of the termination applications should have taken priority over the hearings of the expert witnesses as the said applications go to the very root of the matter and the arbitration proceedings would not survive if the applications filed on behalf of his client were allowed.

CCI order

Mr. Rohatgi argued that his termination application was based on the December 17, 2021 order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in which the earlier approval granted by it in respect of the agreement between the FCPL and Amazon has been kept in abeyance.

The U.S.-based e-commence giant Amazon, which has 49% stake in the FCPL, is embroiled in fiercely fought legal battles with Future Group after the Kishore Biyani-led group in August 2020 agreed to sell its assets to Reliance Retail.

Amazon has been objecting to the Future group-Reliance deal contending that it has invested ₹1,400 crore in the FCPL in 2019.

In December last year, the CCI kept the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Group in abeyance and imposed a penalty of ₹202 crore on Amazon “for providing false information” and “suppressing material particulars”.