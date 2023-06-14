HC rejects civil services aspirant’s plea seeking disclosure of answer sheets

June 14, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea of an unsuccessful candidate of the civil services examination who sought disclosure of answer sheets of all his seven papers of the main exam along with their model answers under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad turned down the aspirant’s plea, noting that the answer sheets of the exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), can only be disclosed if public interest requires such a disclosure, which was absent in the present case.

“The issue as to whether the answer sheets of Civil Services (Mains) Examination can be supplied to an unsuccessful candidate or not is no longer res integra (a case or a question that has not been examined) as the same stands crystallised by the apex court...,” the court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added, “Answer sheets of the Civil Services Examination can only be disclosed if public interest requires such a disclosure. In the present case no public interest has been shown as to why the answer sheets should be provided to the appellant herein”.

The aspirant, an engineering graduate, had challenged a decision of a single-judge Bench of the High Court rejecting a similar plea. “This court does not find any reason to interfere with the order of the learned single judge. Accordingly, the appeal is dismissed along with the pending applications, if any,” the latest order said.

The aspirant appeared for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 and cleared the same, after which he appeared for the Mains Examination and was declared unsuccessful.

He filed an RTI application to see his answer sheets along with a copy of the model answers, but it was rejected.

The aspirant contended before the court that there was no reason why he should be denied access to his own answer sheets and marks obtained by him in the mains exam.

The High Court reminded him that the Supreme Court has said that non-appreciation of the evaluation process would lead to erosion of faith and credibility in the system, including through litigation, and lead to the danger of coaching institutes collecting copies.

The quality of assessment standards would also suffer, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.