HC rejects bail plea of man involved in riots

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail application of a man, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in rioting in northeast Delhi.

Jutsice Mukta Gupta remarked that the investigation with regard to one Shadab Alam’s involvement in vandalising during the riots is “at crucial stage as the SHO states that the video footages have been preserved and are yet to be examined”.

“...even if found that the petitioner [Alam] is part of the unlawful assembly even though he may not have individually torched any vehicle or the shops, he would be liable for the offences,” the court said, rejecting his bail application.

Alam along with eight other accused were arrested when a source information was received that people involved in rioting on the intervening night of 23-24 February, 2020, were present at Sherpur Chowk, Karawal Nagar Road and were planning to execute another riot.

At the instance of the said eyewitness, Alam and other eight other persons were arrested and are since then in custody. As per the prosecution, statement of two eyewitnesses were recorded, one of whom signed the arrest memo.

“The statement of eyewitness was recorded only on 28 February, 2020, which is an omnibus statement and does not identify any accused,” the High Court remarked.

“There is undoubtedly a mystery surrounding the arrest of the petitioner and co-accused which is further fortified by the nature of injuries received by the petitioner as would be investigated in the course of events,” it added.

“It is also strange that even as per the prosecution, the petitioner and co-accused were arrested on the 28 February, 2020, and produced before the Magistrate on the same day and no police custody remand was sought, nor was an application filed for conducting TIP by the other witness who was not present at the time of arrest,” the judge observed.

The HC, however, rejected the bail plea as the investigation was at a crucial stage and the persons who were present at the spot are required to be ascertained by scientific evidence.