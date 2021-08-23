HC rejects bail plea of basketball coach accused of sexual assault

Bench says man was in position of authority but betrayed the trust of a young student, directs trial court to frame charges

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of a basketball coach accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old student noting that “betrayal of trust at an early stage of life may inhibit the child from developing healthy interpersonal relationships in the future”.

Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the 57-year-old man, being the basketball coach of the girl and also known to her parents, “can be stated to be in a position of trust or authority of a child, as per Section 9(p) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act”.

“The relationship between the Prosecutrix (victim) and the Petitioner is, therefore fiduciary in nature,” the judge said adding, “This compounds the severity of the matter.”

The girl, in her complaint, has stated that the man provides her basketball coaching at a sports complex here.

On April 10, 2021, when she reached the complex at 6.15 a.m. for her basketball coaching, the coach asked her to do an exercise.

The girl stated that when she was exercising, the coach groped her.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents.

On her complaint, FIR was registered for offences punishable under Section 354-B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of IPC and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

The coach had contended that the allegations recorded in the FIR and the charge-sheet are false, frivolous and a figment of the girl’s imagination. He claimed that the FIR was a means to play out a personal vendetta which exists between his wife and the mother of girl, both of whom work in the same school.

‘Did not misread act’

The HC, however, did not agree with the submission that the victim may have “misread an innocuous act” of the coach. “The Prosecutrix (girl) herein is a 13-year-old girl studying in 9th standard of a public school in New Delhi. She is well equipped to differentiate between conduct that may be inadvertent and conduct that may be deliberate,” the High Court said.

“Furthermore, the allegations in the FIR as well as subsequent statements of the Prosecutrix are coherent in nature,” the High Court remarked.

Additionally, the High Court stated that, “paramount consideration is to be given to the well-being of the child whose mental psyche is vulnerable, impressionable and in a developing stage. The long-term effects of childhood sexual abuse are, at many times, insurmountable”.

“An act of sexual assault or sexual harassment, therefore, has the potential to cause mental trauma to the child and may dictate their thought process for the years to come. It may hinder the normal social growth of the child and lead to various psychosocial problems which could require psychological intervention,” Justice Prasad remarked.

While rejecting the bail plea, the High Court directed the trial court to proceed with the framing of charges within one month.