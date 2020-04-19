HC rejects bail of differently abled man

The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea of a differently abled man seeking interim bail in a drug possession case on the ground that he was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, and there was a risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

The High Court dismissed the plea after perusing the health status report of the man which showed that his condition and vitals are stable and that he being provided regular treatment from jail doctors and RML Hospital.

The man, who is facing prosecution for allegedly possessing 3.5 kg charas, had sought interim bail for 45 days.

The man claimed in the court that he was not being treated for his medical condition in the jail and looking into the present COVID-19 situation, it was dangerous for him to remain in prison as he was suffering from ailments.