HC rejects bail of differently abled man

The Delhi High Court has rejected the plea of a differently abled man seeking interim bail in a drug possession case on the ground that he was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, and there was a risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.
The High Court dismissed the plea after perusing the health status report of the man which showed that his condition and vitals are stable and that he being provided regular treatment from jail doctors and RML Hospital.
The man, who is facing prosecution for allegedly possessing 3.5 kg charas, had sought interim bail for 45 days.
The man claimed in the court that he was not being treated for his medical condition in the jail and looking into the present COVID-19 situation, it was dangerous for him to remain in prison as he was suffering from ailments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.