HC rejects AAP rebel leaders’ petition for recusal of Speaker

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the pleas of two AAP MLAs — Anil Bajpai and Col. Devender Sehrawat — seeking recusal of the Assembly Speaker from the disqualification proceedings against them.

“We see no reason to impose any mathematical formula on the Speaker to decide the issue,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said adding that it was the prerogative of the Speaker to decide on the preliminary objection and disqualification petition.

“The Speaker has all the power and jurisdiction to decide the disqualification petition. It is not obligatory for the Speaker to decide in piece meal manner, that is, first the preliminary objection raised by the members of the House on the disqualification petition and thereafter, the disqualification petition,” the Bench said.

Order challenged

The two MLAs had challenged a High Court single-judge Bench order which dismissed their pleas for a direction to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to remove himself from hearing the petition for their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

On July 8, the single-judge Bench had held there was nothing wrong in the procedure adopted by the Speaker and rejected the MLAs’ allegation of bias as also the contention that he should have first decided their application for recusal before going ahead with disqualification proceedings.

Anti-defection law

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on June 10 filed the petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for allegedly joining the BJP.

The Speaker had on June 17 issued notice to the two MLAs asking them to file their response by July 8.

The High Court had noted the submission of the Speaker that the MLAs would be granted two more days to file their response to the notice on the petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The MLAs have filed their response before the Speaker.

Political inclinations

The duo had alleged that the Speaker is not supposed to have political inclinations, but was seen attending events and protests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

They said the Speaker was even seen “dancing” in the Lok Sabha poll campaign of AAP candidate Atishi.

They alleged that in these circumstances, the Speaker might not impartially adjudicate the disqualification proceedings and the issue be sent either to the Deputy Speaker or a committee be constituted to hear the matter.