Delhi

HC registry official tests COVID-19 positive

A Delhi High Court registry official has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital here.

The person is stated to be stable. The Registrar General, on behalf of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, has enquired about the well-being of the staff and one senior official has been deputed to check on his health on a regular basis.

The official has also been requested to inform the Registrar General in case of need or assistance of any kind either for himself or his family members, a High Court source said.

According to sources, the official has not been coming to the court complex since March 20.

“He has, so far, not been able to find out as to how he got infected,” the source said. The official was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

