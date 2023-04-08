HC refuses to transfer rape case from male to female judge

April 08, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has declined to transfer a rape case lodged by a woman from a male to female judge, saying it will open the floodgates wherein all such cases would be required to be shifted to special courts dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) matters or presided over by a woman judicial officer.

Justice Anish Dayal reminded that mere apprehension of the woman cannot become a ground for transfer of cases to the POCSO courts even though the offence does not involve provisions of the POCSO Act.

“This would create a precedent which would open the floodgates where all cases being tried for offences under Section 376 of the IPC would be required to be transferred to special courts dealing with POCSO and/or presided by a woman judge,” the court said in its April 5 order.

The High Court’s order came while hearing a case involving allegations of misuse of the complainant’s photographs on a porn site following which the accused was arrested and his laptop seized. While the criminal case is pending before a trial court at the stage of arguments on framing of charges, the woman approached the HC contending that the proceedings should be presided over by a female judge and not a male judge.

The HC said there is no inflexible mandate as regards the trial of matters under Section 376 IPC (rape) to be dealt with by a court presided over by a woman judge.

The woman’s counsel said the trial pursuant to the complaint under Sections 376 (rape), 354-A (sexual harassment), 387 (putting someone in fear of death of grievous hurt to commit extortion) of the IPC and Sections 66-E and 67-A of the Information Technology Act may be transferred to a newly created court of the ASJ (POCSO) which is presided over by a woman judge.

The plea claimed the woman does not feel comfortable while appearing before the court and the presiding officer has been insensitive. The High Court, however, said, “Be that as it may, mere apprehension of the petitioner (which can be subjective) cannot become a ground for transfer of cases to POCSO courts even though the offence does not involve provisions of POCSO Act”.

“It is of course expected that the presiding officer, be it a male or a female, is expected to handle such cases in a sensitive manner,” the High Court said.