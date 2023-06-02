HC refuses to stay probe against Ashneer Grover, wife in ‘fraud’ case

June 02, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay at this stage an inquiry against former BharatPe managing director and co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover in a case of an alleged fraud based on a complaint by the fintech company.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also declined to direct the investigating officer to give an advance notice to the duo if it wanted their custody and asked them to file an anticipatory bail instead.

Mr. Grover and his wife has sought to quash the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police. The High Court has asked the investigating agency as well as the complainant, BharatPe, to give their stand on the plea.

No fraud reported

Counsel for the Grovers contended that the allegations in the FIR pertained to matters relating to GST and management of the company, which they were entitled to do as directors. The counsel said that the petitioners were involved in nurturing the company into a multicrore entity and no fraud was reported by the statutory auditors.

The counsel for the complainant, BharatPe, argued that the matter involved complex financial transactions which resulted in defalcation of funds.

Earlier this year, the EOW registered the FIR under eight Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406 that deals with criminal breach of trust, 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 and 468 (forgery).

BharatPe alleged that Mr. Grover and his family caused damages worth ₹81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human resource consultants, forged invoices, inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to the accused persons.