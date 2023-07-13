HC refuses to restrain streaming of film based on Sushant Singh Rajput

July 13, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has refused to restrain the continued online streaming of a film based on the life of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) noting that “the right to privacy, the right to publicity and the personality rights which vested in SSR, are not heritable”.

“They died with the death of SSR. The said rights, therefore, did not survive for espousal by the plaintiff (SSR’s father),” Justice C. Hari Shankar remarked while dismissing a plea by Krishna Kishore Singh, SSR’s father.

Mr. Singh had sought restraining anyone from using SSR’s name, caricature or lifestyle in any projects or films without his prior permission alleging that any such effort would infringe the personality rights of SSR.

Mr. Singh had claimed the movie ‘Nyay: The Justice’, which is streaming on an online platform, included defamatory statements and news articles, and violated the personality rights associated with his son.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Justice Shankar said, “The rights ventilated in the plaint – i.e., the right to privacy, the right to publicity and the personality rights which vested in SSR, are not heritable. They died with the death of SSR.

The High Court said the information contained, and shown, in the film, is entirely derived from items which featured in the media and, therefore, constitute publicly available information.

The HC also rejected the father’s contention that permitting the telecast of the film will prejudice the right to fair, free and dispassionate trial of the circumstances surrounding SSR’s death.

“Our legal system is, fortunately, not so fickle as to justify any apprehension that the dispensers of justice, who constitute its ethos and backbone, would decide on the basis of the facts depicted in the impugned movie. I need say no more,” Justice Shankar observed.

The High Court said the film “is a faithful retelling of SSR’s life story, and the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise”.

While the film maker argued that the film contains, at the very introduction, a prominent disclaimer, disclaiming any connection or relationship between what is shown in the film and real-life, or between any character in the movie and any flesh and blood person.

“The disclaimer, inserted in the impugned movie cannot, therefore, in my considered opinion, detract from the reality that the movie is, in fact, a celluloid retelling of the life and death of SSR,” the High Court said.

The High Court also clarified that the right of the father to maintain and prosecute the suit with respect to his claim of damages from the defendants stood preserved.

In 2021, a single judge bench of the high court had refused to pass any direction to stay the release of the film.