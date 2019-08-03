Delhi

HC refuses to order Centre to cap transactions at ₹10K

Observes that it would lead to contradiction with the income tax law

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it cannot issue any direction to the Centre to cap cash transactions at ₹10,000 as it will lead to a contradiction with the income tax law, which has set a limit of ₹2 lakh.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar made the observation during the hearing of a petition seeking directions to the Centre and the city government to cap cash transactions at ₹10,000.

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who filed the petition, withdrew his petition following the court’s remark.

Help curb terrorism

Mr. Upadhyay had sought the limit on cash transactions, saying it would help curb illegal activities like terrorism, corruption and use of black money. “Cash transactions in high denomination currency is used in illegal activities like terrorism, naxalism, separatism, radicalism, smuggling, money laundering, kidnapping, extortion and bribery,” the petition had claimed.

