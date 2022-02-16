HC refuses to interfere with DU’s decision to hold physical examination

Five outstation students also challenge university order on resumption of physical classes

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the Delhi University’s decision to conduct physical examinations for the ongoing academic session later this year.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing plea by five outstation DU students, also asked the university to clarify on the aspect of resumption of physical classes and whether hybrid classes would be available for the remaining semester.

The five students, each from Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Assam, Maharashtra and Karnataka, are pursuing various degrees in DU. They have challenged a February 11 order of the university which stated that all examinations will be conducted in physical mode in May. The students have also challenged a February 9 order of the university directing the resumption of physical classes from February 17 onwards.

The students, in their plea filed through advocate Pranjal Kishore, stated that it was not possible for them and a few others to shift to Delhi at such a short notice. They argued that even if hostels at the university are functional, more than 65 per cent of the students are outstation students.

Exorbitant rents

“In fact, owing to the sudden demand for accommodation, many paying guest, private hostels and rental units have started demanding exorbitant rents,” the plea said, adding, “brokers and landlords are also demanding exploitative commissions and security deposits”.

“The upfront payment [inclusive of brokerage, advance rent and security deposit] for accommodations ranges anywhere between ₹45,000 to ₹2,00,000. Most students are in no position to afford the same,” the student said.

The students contended that at a time when only about 21 days of classroom teaching is left in the ongoing semester, the university’s notifications suffer from arbitrariness and non-application of mind.

The plea also highlighted that COVID-19-appropriate norms cannot be observed in PGs, hostels or apartments where multiple students reside in one room. It also said that the varsity order does not clarify how classes will take place in the offline mode.

The High Court will hear the case again on February 22.