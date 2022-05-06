HC refuses to interfere with DU’s decision to hold offline exams

Outstation students raise concern about travelling amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by a bunch of Delhi University students against the varsity’s decision to hold its upcoming semester examinations in offline mode.

Justice Rekha Palli said it was not the right stage to issue any directions on the mode of examination being decided by Delhi University. The judge, however, said that students could approach the court again in future in case of change in the circumstances.

The petitioners said they were either outstation students or enrolled in the open learning courses and did not feel safe travelling amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and other parts of the country. They raised concerns regarding DU not conducting it even semester exams through Open Book Mode (OBE) as per the regular process since the pandemic broke out.

The petition argued that DU’s decision to conduct offline exams is wholly arbitrary, illegal and unreasonable in prevalent circumstances and there is no justification for conducting the examination in May in physical mode, especially when despite the resumption of physical classes, classes have been continuing in the virtual mode.