HC refuses to interfere in MCI decision to revoke registration

The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with the decision of the Medical Council of India (MCI) to revoke the registration of additional qualification of a UK-based doctor, who acquired the qualification by offshore training at a medical college in Bangalore.

Yamsani Srinivas had in his plea said that he was an Indian citizen and had completed his MBBS degree programme from Ukraine. He said he is practising as an MD in Scotland, United Kingdom.

After completing the course from the Membership of Royal College of Emergency Medicine (MRCEM), United Kingdom, he had applied for registration of the qualification as an additional qualification under the Indian Medical Council Act.

MCI had granted the registration in April 2016, but later it was revoked on the ground that he is not entitled to registration in the United Kingdom in the speciality concerned on the basis of the additional qualification.

Offshore training

The High Court was informed that Dr. Srinivas has acquired the qualification by offshore training at St. Johns Medical College in Bangalore. MCI stated that since he had acquired the qualification in a country other than the United Kingdom, the same would not be recognised in the United Kingdom.

Taking note of the facts of the case, the Bench said, “Since it is not disputed that the petitioner is not registered in the United Kingdom in respect of the additional qualification of MRCEM, this court does not find any infirmity with the decision of MCI”.

It, however, clarified that if Dr. Srinivas submits sufficient proof to establish that the additional qualification of MRCEM is sufficient to entitle him for being registered as a practitioner in the speciality concerned in the United Kingdom on the strength of the said qualification, MCI shall recognise the same.