HC refuses to hear plea on generic drugs

New Delhi

02 April 2019 01:45 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions to the Centre and the Medical Council of India (MCI) to ensure that doctors prescribe generic medicines.

The plea by advocate Amit Sahni said that the MCI had on January 21, 2013, issued a circular addressed to the deans of all medical colleges, director of all hospitals, president of all State medical councils, whereby the doctors practising medicines were called upon to prescribe drugs with generic name as far as possible.

‘Same benefits, low price’

But, the authorities have failed to ensure that doctors write only generic medicines in their prescription despite clear statutory directions, Mr. Sahni had said in his plea. He said that generic medicine works and provides the same clinical benefit as brand-name versions, and added that generic medicine cost between 5% to 60% less than their branded counterparts.

Mr. Sahni had argued that citizens belonging to the lower-middle class and economically backward may not be in a position to approach the court due to lack of awareness, and would benefit from a court direction to doctors to prescribe generic medicines.