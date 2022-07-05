HC refuses to entertain plea to direct govt. to explore feasibility of confiscating black money

July 05, 2022 02:03 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to ascertain the feasibility of confiscating 100% black money and benami property and awarding life imprisonment to offenders in offences relating to disproportionate assets, money laundering, tax evasion, and human-drug trafficking.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that a similar plea was earlier filed by the same petitioner, advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, before the Supreme Court which had permitted him to make a representation to the Law Commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In case the Supreme Court had said that you go to the High Court, we would have heard you. But there is a specific order of the Supreme Court that you go to the Law Commission,” the Bench said.

Advocate Upadhyay, in his plea, had sought to constitute an expert committee or direct the Law Commission to examine the stringent anti-corruption laws of developed countries relating to bribery, black money, benami property, tax evasion, disproportionate assets, money laundering, and prepare a comprehensive report.