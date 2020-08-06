HC refuses to entertain plea seeking audit of pvt. hospitals run by charitable trusts

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition seeking audit of private hospitals being run by charitable trusts on concessional land given by the government, alleging that they were charging COVID-19 patients heavily.
A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh said the petition did not have any necessary particulars as to how the trusts and private hospitals were conniving to siphon off money or how much money has been siphoned off. It gave the petitioner-lawyer liberty to move the court with a fresh plea which would have all the necessary details.
The petitioner, Shobha Gupta, urged the High Court to adjourn the matter to January 2021 so that she can get all necessary details and amend her plea. However, the court said that she would have to rewrite her entire petition and hence, it would be better to file a fresh one.
Ms. Gupta had sought audit of 11 private hospitals in the Capital, which, according to her, are run on concessional government land by charitable trusts. The plea had alleged that the trusts, in collaboration with the private hospitals, are involved in transmission of huge amounts of money for personal purpose.
It had also claimed that private hospitals have unreasonably increased the prices of beds, room rent, PPE kits, sanitisers and are also charging more than MRP for basic medicines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath