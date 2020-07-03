HC refuses to entertain plea on virus treatment price cap

New Delhi

03 July 2020 23:52 IST

Court says no hospital has expressed any difficulty in the matter till now

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking review of the city government’s decision to cap the price of COVID-19 treatment, saying that no hospital has “expressed any difficulty” on the issue till now.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, said the petition be treated as representation by the Delhi government to take a decision in accordance with the law, rules and regulations.

SKM Foundation, in its plea, had contended that the June 20 order of the Delhi government to cap COVID-19 treatment costs has given rise to “operational errors” and therefore, “defeats the purpose of ensuring equitable quality treatment to all”.

It had contended that patients admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment are “not homogenous in terms of bodily capabilities” to deal with the disease and the amount and kind of medicine to be administered to each would vary widely from person to person.

“A straight jacket formula cannot be applied for patients with vast arrays of bodily deficiencies,” the foundation had stated in its plea.

The Delhi government said that the cost of treatment varies from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 per day based on the ward. In isolation ward, the cost is ₹10,000 per day, in ICU without ventilator it is ₹15,000 and in ICU with ventilator it is ₹18,000. In private hospitals without NABH certification, the rates for such categories are ₹8,000, ₹13,000 and ₹15,000 per day respectively.