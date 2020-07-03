HC refuses to entertain plea on virus treatment price cap

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking review of the city government’s decision to cap the price of COVID-19 treatment, saying that no hospital has “expressed any difficulty” on the issue till now.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, said the petition be treated as representation by the Delhi government to take a decision in accordance with the law, rules and regulations.
SKM Foundation, in its plea, had contended that the June 20 order of the Delhi government to cap COVID-19 treatment costs has given rise to “operational errors” and therefore, “defeats the purpose of ensuring equitable quality treatment to all”.
It had contended that patients admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment are “not homogenous in terms of bodily capabilities” to deal with the disease and the amount and kind of medicine to be administered to each would vary widely from person to person.
“A straight jacket formula cannot be applied for patients with vast arrays of bodily deficiencies,” the foundation had stated in its plea.
The Delhi government said that the cost of treatment varies from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 per day based on the ward. In isolation ward, the cost is ₹10,000 per day, in ICU without ventilator it is ₹15,000 and in ICU with ventilator it is ₹18,000. In private hospitals without NABH certification, the rates for such categories are ₹8,000, ₹13,000 and ₹15,000 per day respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath