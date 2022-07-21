HC refuses to entertain plea for clean milk for Delhiites

Plea cited news reports that said cattle were feeding on plastic and drinking sewage water

The plea was withdrawn after the Bench expressed its inclination to impose a ‘heavy cost’ on the petitioner. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition to advise Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor and the Commissioner of city police to ensure the supply of clean and hygienic milk in the city.

“Under which jurisdiction can the High Court advise the L-G? I have not seen any provision in the Constitution which empowers the High Court to advise the L-G,” a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked.

The plea said that the “neglected, abandoned and pathetic condition of the cattle is affecting the health of Delhiites”. The plea relied on news reports to emphasize that “cattle were dying on the road” as they were “feeding on plastic”.

The plea also said that the cattle are feeding on “contaminated food” and drinking dirty sewage water from the drains.

However, the High Court declined to entertain the plea, saying, “We don’t deliver judgements on the basis of reports... We know our limitations”.

After the High Court expressed its inclination to impose a “heavy cost” on the petitioner, the plea was withdrawn.