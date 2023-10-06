HC refuses to entertain PIL to ban dangerous breeds of pet dogs

October 06, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) plea seeking a stop the registration of “dangerous” breeds of pet dogs such as pitbull, terriers, American bulldog, rottweiler etc., in the capital.

The registration of pet dogs by their owners is mandatory, according to Section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula told the petitioner, a Delhi-based law firm, to first approach the government authorities with its grievance instead of directly filing a plea before the court.

“This is a wrong trend in PILs. This is a policy decision. Before filing, you make a representation to the government that this is my grievance but you have come straight to the court. You have to make a representation first,” the Bench remarked.

The PIL sought to include the certain breeds or cross-breed of dogs in the list of “dangerous” and a law to cancel the licence for keeping the such breeds or cross-breeds as pets.

It said the authorities have failed to make any arrangement till date to prevent the loss of health due to dog bite incidents by dangerous dogs at public places across Delhi.

The plea cited numerous media reports where “dangerous” breeds of dogs had attacked people in Delhi-NCR region. It stated that on September 3, 2022, a pitbull freed itself from its owner’s leash and mauled a 1O-year-old in Ghaziabad. On September 2022, in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a teenager was hospitalised in a “critical condition” following a similar attack, the plea added.

The plea alleged that breeds like bulldog, rottweiler, pitbull, terriers, Neapolitan mastiff etc., are “dangerous dogs” and are banned in more than 12 countries including India, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was still registering them to be kept as pets.

The plea highlighted there was no government data or any public record that kept a track of the increasing number of dogs belonging to the “dangerous” category. It argued that these dogs can also be used as a weapon to harm someone. And when such an attack takes place, the owner is only fined for a small amount, the plea said.

The petition said many countries have breed-specific legislation (BSL) that prohibits or restricts particular breeds or types of dangerous dogs. “Such laws range from outright bans on the possession of these above dogs, to restrictions and conditions on ownership, and often establishes a legal presumption that such dogs are dangerous or vicious to prevent dog attacks,” the plea explained.

The petition said it was the duty of the Centre and the state government to act as a welfare state and to take pre-emptive action to save the lives of the citizens from the risk of any major dog bite incident by these “dangerous dogs”.

