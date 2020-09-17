HC refuses to entertain JMI student’s bail petition

New Delhi

17 September 2020 00:03 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was not inclined to entertain the bail plea of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha as the police was in the process of filing the chargesheet in the case before a trial court here by September 17.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that once the chargesheet is filed in the case, Mr. Tanha can agitate the bail before the trial court.

The High Court also directed the trial court to dispose of any bail plea filed by Mr. Tanha expeditiously, preferably within two weeks from the filing.

The High Court gave the direction after Delhi Police said that it will file the chargesheet in the case under the stringent anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — by Thursday. Mr. Tanha, a 24-year-old student, who was arrested on May 19 and in judicial custody since May 27, has challenged the trial court order dismissing his bail plea in the case.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the police, said they have the instructions that the chargesheet will be filed in the case before a trial court on or before September 17.

A trial court had on August 13 granted extension till September 17 to the police to complete investigation against the persons booked under the UAPA in the case.

While dismissing the bail plea, the trial court had said the statements of the protected witnesses in the case reflected the role of many accused persons including accused Mr. Tanha regarding the protest sites and how everything was being planned.

Mr. Tanha’s lawyer had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and had argued that invocation of UAPA against him was bad in law as there was no unlawful association or terrorist organisation with which he was associated.