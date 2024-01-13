HC refuses to entertain BJP leader’s plea BJD using party symbol in government scheme ads

January 13, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by a BJP leader seeking action against the Biju Janta Dal government in Odisha for using its party symbol of ‘conch’ while promoting the government’s welfare schemes in advertisements.

The High Court told the petitioner Mr Jatin Mohanty to approach the Orissa High Court. “Why are you here? Go to Odisha and raise it before the appropriate court,” the high court remarked.

“That is the story in each state. It is not unique to one state. It is happening everywhere,” the high court observed.

After the high court hinted that it was not inclined to entertain the plea, Mr Mohanty’s counsel sought liberty to withdraw the petition and file it before a court having jurisdiction over the issue.

The petition alleged there was arbitrary use and misuse of public funds by the BJD which was indulging in advertising various state government schemes, using the ‘Conch’ symbol in Odisha newspapers, TV channels, buses and social media platforms resulting in misuse of crores of public money.

It claimed that as per information received by one RTI activist, the party has spent Rs 378 crore on advertisements in the last five years.

The plea sought court’s direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate legal action against BJD for allegedly violating the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order and model code of conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates.

It also sought to restrain the state government from making any further advertisement of welfare schemes using the party symbol.

