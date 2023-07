July 11, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The High Court on Monday declined to advance the hearing of a plea by Delhi University challenging an order to disclose academic records of students who passed the BA course in 1978. The order was issued by the Central Information Commission following an application by an RTI activist who sought the records for the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the BA exam.

