HC refuses relief to woman submitting forged documents for employment

May 21, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The Delhi High Court has upheld the dismissal of a woman from service noting that employees guilty of submitting forged documents to their employer have to be dealt with strictly and no sympathy or compassion can be shown to such persons.

Justice Mini Pushkarna rejected the plea of the woman, who was given compassionate appointment in the Bihar Bhawan here in Group IV category after the death of her husband, seeking to set aside a 2014 order by the employer terminating her service.

In 2009, on the allegation of creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol and causing disturbance to others in the Bihar Bhawan the woman was given a show cause notice. Subsequently, the woman was suspended.

In the course of preliminary inquiry, it came to fore that the certificate submitted by her in support of her educational qualification as class 8 pass was a forged document leading to the termination of her service.

The high court, in its on May 18 order, said there was a clear finding by the Enquiry Officer that the woman has not been able to prove that the certificate of passing class 8, as submitted by her, was a genuine document.

“The fact remains that the petitioner (woman) submitted a forged document in support of her educational qualification at the time of seeking compassionate appointment,” it said.

“Employees who are guilty of submitting forged documents to their employer, have to be dealt with in a strict manner. If a person submits forged and fabricated documents, then such a person is certainly unfit to be employed,” the high court said.

“No sympathy or compassion can be shown to such an employee. Thus, when the charge against the petitioner stands proved, the punishment of dismissal from service imposed by the respondent cannot be faulted with,” the high court said.

The woman had contended that she was not served with any charge sheet and that she was removed unceremoniously without following any process or procedure.

The counsel for the resident commissioner of the Bihar Bhawan submitted that the action against the woman was taken after following due procedure by carrying out departmental proceedings against her and she was given full opportunity to defend her case.