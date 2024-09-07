GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC refuses bail to wife of suspended govt. officer in minor rape case

Updated - September 07, 2024 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused bail to the wife of suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl several times and impregnated her.

The court dismissed the bail application of Seema Rani Khakha, noting the case “strikes at the root of trust between two families” and the possibility of influencing witnesses can’t be ruled out at this stage.

Mr. Khakha has been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021 and is in judicial custody after being arrested in August 2023.

The minor is the daughter of a person known to the accused, according to the police.

Seema Rani is also an accused in the case. She allegedly gave the girl medicines to terminate her pregnancy. The woman is in judicial custody.

Delhi police counsel opposed her bail plea before the High Court and argued that she was not a “passive spectator” but played an “active role” in the crime.

The couple was arrested after the survivor recorded her statement before a Magistrate at a hospital. The case was registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code.

Published - September 07, 2024 12:32 am IST

