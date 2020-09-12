HC reduces no. of Benches holding physical hearings

New Delhi

12 September 2020 23:50 IST

This comes after Capital sees rise in COVID-19 cases

The Delhi High Court on Saturday said it has reduced the number of Benches that would be holding physical hearings due to the “alarming” rise in COVID-19 cases in the Capital and majority of lawyers preferring virtual hearings.

According to a note issued by the office of Registrar General Manoj Jain, a full court of the judges of the Delhi High Court deliberated on continuing with physical hearings, which were started from September 1, and decided not to discontinue them completely.

The full court decided that physical hearings would be conducted each day, from September 15 onwards, by one Division Bench and two single-judge Benches on rotation. Till now, two Division Benches and three single-judge Benches were holding physical courts on rotation.

